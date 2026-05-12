Suhum MCE honours widows and mothers with special outreach for Mother’s Day

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Lydia Ohenewaa, led a heartfelt outreach program yesterday to celebrate Mother’s Day, honoring the resilience and contributions of widows and mothers within the municipality.

The event, centered on the themes of love and dignity, aimed to recognize the pivotal role women play in nation-building and the upbringing of future leaders.

During the celebration, the MCE distributed essential items to beneficiaries, including bags of rice, eggs, textiles, and various souvenirs, intended as practical support for their households.

Speaking during the presentation, the MCE emphasised that the initiative was a gesture of gratitude for the continuous sacrifices made by mothers and widows.

Lydia Ohenewaa noted that their strength remains the foundation of the Suhum community.

The atmosphere at the gathering was marked by music and joy, providing a platform for public recognition of women who often serve as the unsung backbones of their families.

Participants expressed deep appreciation for the gifts, describing them as a timely intervention that reflects compassion and unity within the district.

The outreach concluded with a message of solidarity to all women in the municipality, reinforcing the assembly’s commitment to supporting the welfare of mothers and the vulnerable in Suhum.

The event was attended by some distinguished guests including, the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Awatey, Deputy Women Organizer for the NDC, Dzifa Tegah, Deputy C.E.O of MASLOC, Mad. Khalida Seidu, and Suhum Queen Mother, Nana Arko Bensua.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme