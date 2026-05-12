President Mahama in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Summit

The President of the Republic of Ghana and African Union (AU) Champion for African Financial Institutions, John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the Africa Forward Summit, a high-level France-Africa partnership meeting.

The Summit organised by French President Emmanuel Macron has brought together African Heads of State, global business leaders, and international partners to foster collaboration on sustainable development and economic resilience.

President Mahama will join a high-level discussion on Green Industrialisation and Energy Transition tomorrow morning, Tuesday. The session aims to chart a path for Africa’s industrial growth while addressing the global climate crisis.

Reflecting his strategic role as the AU Champion for African Financial Institutions, President Mahama will later in the day participate in a working lunch centred on the Reform of the International Financial Architecture. The discussion will specifically focus on improving African countries’ access to sustainable financing and on ensuring that the global financial system is more equitable and responsive to the continent’s unique needs.

In addition to his economic engagements, President Mahama, who is leading the Accra Reset Initiative, will also co-chair a Round Table on Health, “Rethinking global health and building resilient national health systems”

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Mahama is scheduled to hold several high-profile bilateral meetings. These include talks with H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

These meetings will focus on global cooperation, economic stability, and food security in Ghana and Africa.

President Mahama is expected to leave Nairobi in the evening of Tuesday and return to Accra.

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