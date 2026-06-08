Summer heat ‘won’t be a factor’ for England at World Cup – Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane has said he thinks England‘s World Cup preparations means the much-publicised high temperatures at this summer’s tournament “won’t be a factor.”

Kane heads into the tournament in exquisite form, which continued with Saturday’s sublime header in England’s 1-0 win against New Zealand — this season’s 67th goal for club and country.

While England boss Tuchel was unhappy with some of the “freestyle” football shown in the first half against New Zealand, emerging unscathed from the patchwork pitch was a boost.

Kane admitted the surface was “a bit sticky” as they were made to sweat in 33°C heat, but the skipper feels talk about the conditions have been overblown.

“To be honest, I don’t think the heat’s been too bad,” the striker, who played at last year’s Club World Cup in the U.S., said.

“Obviously, we’ve been getting used to it in training. After the first couple of days, I felt like most of the lads were used to it.

“We’re all professional athletes. We all have done the right preparation to get ready for this tournament between us and the staff as well.

“We have another 10 days or so until that first game, training in this environment, so I think come the tournament, it won’t be a factor.”

Kane said he feels in the form of his life as England’s free-scoring skipper counts down the days until the World Cup.

“Look, playing for England is my favourite thing to do,” Kane said.

“I wear the shirt with immense pride, I wear the armband with immense pride, trying to set the right example for my team-mates, the staff, but also the fans and the country.

“To be able to lead another group of guys into another World Cup is obviously a special feeling.

“We go into it with high expectations, so for me I’m just excited for this thing to get going. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt and it can’t come soon enough.”

England open their World Cup campaign against 2018 semifinal foes Croatia in Dallas on June 17. –ESPN

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