Support institutions across sectors to enhance development — Catholic Bishop

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Reverend Anthony Narh Asare, has called on St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Kaneshie, to continue supporting institutions across various sectors to enhance national development.

Delivering the homily during a thanksgiving service to climax the church’s 60th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Most Reverend Asare encouraged the church to assist in the renovation of schools and hospitals and provide logistics to aid their operations. He explained that such support to sectors like health and education would not only earn the church God’s blessings but also contribute to its spiritual and structural growth.

Held under the theme “Pilgrims of Hope: 60 Years of Discipleship,” the celebration marked six decades of impactful ministry by the church in the Kaneshie community and beyond. Most Reverend Asare further urged the church to extend support to emerging Catholic communities to ensure their stability and expansion.

He emphasised that aiding younger churches would reflect St. Theresa’s maturity in the Christian faith and also contribute to positive societal transformation. “We are an old church. When you are young, you walk anyhow and call it style. But as you grow older, you need balance and stability. Our church must reflect a balanced faith,” he said. “You are 60 years old. This is the time to move from feeding yourself to feeding others. That is the mark of a mature church,” he added.

He also admonished members to renew their faith in Christ by living according to Scripture and being each other’s keepers. Reflecting on the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Most Reverend Asare highlighted humility as a key Christian value, calling on Ghanaians to embrace it more deeply. “We need men and women who will shape the faith practically. When we live that way, no poverty or unemployment can defeat us,” he added.

Most Reverend Asare encouraged members to view Christianity as service to God rather than to man and charged 67 newly confirmed members of the church to study the Bible and understand the doctrines of the Catholic Church. This, he said, would equip them to defend the faith against negative public perceptions.

The Parish Priest, Reverend Father Francis Destin Amenuvor, expressed gratitude for the church’s journey, noting that it had significantly impacted the Kaneshie community through education and various social intervention programmes. He praised the resilience of the church and acknowledged the founding members for their sacrifices. “This church is resilient. We keep winning souls for Christ and leading them to heaven,” he said.

Mrs. Yvonne Awoyo Sallah-Tamakloe, Head of the Anniversary Planning Committee, advised the youth to build a strong personal relationship with Christ and refrain from all forms of social vices. The 60th anniversary was marked with various activities, including community outreach and donations, culminating in the thanksgiving service held on Sunday.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

