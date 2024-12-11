Supporters throng streets to celebrate NDC victory
Thousands of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members poured onto the streets to jubilate when the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jane Mensah, officially declared former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, as the winner of the 2024 general election.
Tooting of horns of vehicles and motorcycles, shouts of joy, joy-riding by some party sympathisers, and waving of party paraphernalia characterised the announcement.
Ecstatic members, who were anxiously waiting for the announcement, moments after the declaration, chanted the party anthem and sang songs of joy.
In some communities, amidst brass band songs, the party sympathisers danced to songs composed for the party.
Deafening music from spinners filled the air across the country as NDC supporters cheered and celebrated the victory of former President Mahama.
KINGSLEY E. HOPE, reports from the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, that the situation in the Kumasi Metropolis was different as the principal streets, from Adum through Asafo to the Bantama high streets witnessed unusual quietness.
Only few people could be seen waving the flags of the NDC on the streets.
GEOFFREY BUTA, reports from Tamale, the Northern Regional capital that jubilation swept through Tamale and its environs as thousands of supporters of the NDC took to the streets to celebrate Mr Mahama’s victory.
The announcement sparked impromptu parades, singing and dancing across the metropolis.
The celebration was marked by cultural displays, with drummers and dancers, adding a vibrant rhythm to the joyous occasion.
“We’ve waited for this moment, and today, it feels like a dream come true,” said Adiza Ibrahim, an NDC supporter who joined the throngs at Jubilee Park.
“This victory is not just for the party but for every Ghanaian who believes in justice and progress,” she added.
From Sunyani, in Bono Region, DANIEL DZIRASAH reports that hundreds of supporters of the NDC went onto the streets amidst wild jubilation as taxi drivers touting car horns while others rode motorbikes and blew vuvuzelas and whistles
At the Sunyani Central business district some traders and market women clad in both NDC and NPP T-Shirts were seen dancing to various tunes from loud PACs mounted in the market.
From WA, RAFI ABDUL RAZAK, reports that supporters of the NDC in the Wa Municipality on bicycles and motorcycles took to the street while others where on foot to celebrate the party’s victory.
From Koforidua, AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, reports that hundreds of jubilant supporters thronged the streets after the EC declared Mr John Dramani Mahama as the President-Elect.
Fireworks lit the skies, car horns blared, and motorbike riders paraded through town, signalling widespread excitement over the announcement.
Priscilla Zelevu, a supporter of the NDC, expressed her surprise at the party’s victory in parts of the Eastern Region, traditionally considered a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He expressed optimism that key policies, such as the 24-hour economy initiative would be realised to revitalise the country’s economy.
Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, BABA JAMAL KORNEH, the Eastern Regional General Secretary of the NDC, attributed the party’s success to extensive groundwork and commitment.
SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from HO in the Volta Region that the town was thrown into the state of jubilation after the EC had declared Mr John Dramani Mahama winner of the 2024 general election.
The NDC supports and sympathisers poured onto the streets singing, dancing, and tooting of horns to celebrate the victory of the NDC in a Volta region, known as the “World Bank” of the party.
The Vice Chairman of the Volta Region branch of the NDC, Egypt Kudoto, who was full of joy, said the victory of the NDC was a demonstration to future political parties in power that they could not take the power entrusted in them for granted as demonstrated by the New Patriotic Party government.
BY KINGSLEY ASAR