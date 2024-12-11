Supporters throng streets to celebrate NDC victory

Thousands of National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) members poured onto the streets to jubilate when the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jane Mensah, officially declared former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, as the winner of the 2024 general election.

Tooting of horns of vehicles and motorcycles, shouts of joy, joy-riding by some party sym­pathisers, and waving of party paraphernalia characterised the announcement.

NDC supports and sympathisers in Ho in the Volta Region celebrate the victory with a coffin to burry the NPP for life Photo Samuel Agbewode

Ecstatic members, who were anxiously waiting for the an­nouncement, moments after the declaration, chanted the party anthem and sang songs of joy.

In some communities, amidst brass band songs, the party sym­pathisers danced to songs com­posed for the party.

Deafening music from spinners filled the air across the country as NDC supporters cheered and celebrated the victory of former President Mahama.

KINGSLEY E. HOPE, reports from the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, that the situation in the Kumasi Metropolis was different as the principal streets, from Adum through Asafo to the Bantama high streets witnessed unusual quietness.

Only few people could be seen waving the flags of the NDC on the streets.

GEOFFREY BUTA, reports from Tamale, the Northern Re­gional capital that jubilation swept through Tamale and its environs as thousands of supporters of the NDC took to the streets to cele­brate Mr Mahama’s victory.

The announcement sparked impromptu parades, singing and dancing across the metropolis.

The celebration was marked by cultural displays, with drummers and dancers, adding a vibrant rhythm to the joyous occasion.

“We’ve waited for this moment, and today, it feels like a dream come true,” said Adiza Ibrahim, an NDC supporter who joined the throngs at Jubilee Park.

“This victory is not just for the party but for every Ghanaian who believes in justice and progress,” she added.

From Sunyani, in Bono Region, DANIEL DZIRASAH reports that hundreds of supporters of the NDC went onto the streets amidst wild jubilation as taxi drivers touting car horns while others rode motorbikes and blew vuvuzelas and whistles

At the Sunyani Central business district some traders and market women clad in both NDC and NPP T-Shirts were seen dancing to various tunes from loud PACs mounted in the market.

From WA, RAFI ABDUL RAZAK, reports that supporters of the NDC in the Wa Municipal­ity on bicycles and motorcycles took to the street while others where on foot to celebrate the party’s victory.

From Koforidua, AMA TEKY­IWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, reports that hundreds of jubilant supporters thronged the streets after the EC declared Mr John Dramani Mahama as the Presi­dent-Elect.

Fireworks lit the skies, car horns blared, and motorbike riders paraded through town, signalling widespread excitement over the announcement.

Priscilla Zelevu, a supporter of the NDC, expressed her surprise at the party’s victory in parts of the Eastern Region, traditionally con­sidered a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed optimism that key policies, such as the 24-hour econ­omy initiative would be realised to revitalise the country’s economy.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, BABA JAMAL KORNEH, the Eastern Regional General Secretary of the NDC, attributed the party’s success to extensive groundwork and commitment.

SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from HO in the Volta Region that the town was thrown into the state of jubilation after the EC had declared Mr John Drama­ni Mahama winner of the 2024 general election.

The NDC supports and sym­pathisers poured onto the streets singing, dancing, and tooting of horns to celebrate the victory of the NDC in a Volta region, known as the “World Bank” of the party.

The Vice Chairman of the Volta Region branch of the NDC, Egypt Kudoto, who was full of joy, said the victory of the NDC was a demonstration to future political parties in power that they could not take the power entrusted in them for granted as demonstrated by the New Patriotic Party govern­ment.

BY KINGSLEY ASAR