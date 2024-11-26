Sustainable financing key to ending HIV in Ghana – GHANET president

President of the Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHANET), Mr Ernest Orstin, has raised alarm over Ghana’s heavy reliance on the Global Fund to sustain its HIV programmes, warning that the situation poses a grave threat to the thousands of people receiving treatment.

He expressed concern that the Global Fund, which provides criti­cal support for medication and pre­vention efforts, might not always be reliable, putting lives at risk.

He made the assertion over the weekend during an HIV and AIDS awareness walk organised by his outift in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) ahead of the World AIDS Day marked every December 1.

Stressing the urgent need for sustainable financing, he called on the government to establish and fund a National HIV/AIDS Fund.

This, he said was crucial to securing continuous access to lifesaving drugs and prevention initiatives.

Mr Orstin emphasised that with­out a solid financial foundation, Ghana risks falling short of the 2030 global target to eliminate HIV and AIDS.

He urged swift action, noting that the country’s fight against the epidemic depended on sustainable and locally-driven funding solu­tions.

He also reiterated the urgent need for intensified awareness creation about the disease to save lives.

The walk, which began at the Obra Spot and passed through major streets in Accra, brought together hundreds of participants, mostly young people.

Participants displayed placards with critical messages about HIV and AIDS, including the impor­tance of prevention, testing, and treatment.

Free condoms and HIV self-test kits were distributed to encourage responsible sexual behaviour and regular status checks.

Programmes Manager of the National AIDS Control Pro­gramme, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, addressing journalists after the walk underscored the need for collective efforts to end HIV transmission in Ghana by 2030.

He called on the youth to prac­tice “safe sex” and utilise available resources to protect themselves.

“We want to establish by 2030 that HIV and AIDS are no longer of public health importance. Know your status, get treatment, pre­vent HIV, stop stigmatisation and discrimination, and support those living with the virus,” he urged.

Dr Ayisi Addo also stressed the importance of political commit­ment in the fight against HIV and mentioned that political parties were engaged during the walk to offer them the opportunity to demonstrate their dedication to providing the resources needed to end the epidemic.

According to him the public need to contribute towards break­ing the chain of HIV transmission in Ghana.

Participants were also reminded to vote peacefully in the upcoming elections on December 7.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU