SWAG opens 2026 Awards nominations

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has commenced the nomination process for the 2026 SWAG Awards.

The committee chaired by Executive Committee member, Mr Franklin Anane Gyimah, is mandated to ensure a transparent, credible, and merit-driven process in identifying outstanding individuals and institutions that have distinguished themselves in the year under review.

Consequently, a statement from SWAG has urged members to submit nominations to the Committee via info@swagghana.com on or before September 30, 2026.

The statement urged members to carefully consider performance, impact, discipline, and contribution to national and international sporting achievements when making their submissions.

Following this process, the Committee, it said will present a consolidated shortlist of nominees to the SWAG Executive Committee for further consideration.

The Executive Committee will then vet the shortlist and subsequently forward the approved list to the General Assembly for final validation, ensuring broad-based oversight and accountability.

The process, it said would culminate in the official announcement of the final nominations for the 2026 SWAG Awards.

It said SWAG remains committed to maintaining its tradition of excellence, fairness, and recognition of sporting achievement, and looks forward to another successful and credible awards season.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q