TDC Housing Work on 832 TDC housing units set to begin

The Tema Development Corporation (TDC) is set to commence the construction of 832 affordable housing units under Phase 4 of its housing development project.

This announcement came last Friday after the leadership of the TDC paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The visit followed the corporation’s recent triumph at the State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Awards organised by the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), where it was recognised for its efficiency, leadership, and profitability.

The TDC’s new project marks an important milestone in the government’s ongoing effort to address the country’s housing deficit, which stands at over 1.8 million units.

The corporation has already completed Phases 1 to 3 of its housing project, delivering a total of 1,072 units to the market. These units have provided affordable housing options for both public and private sector workers, significantly contributing to the availability of decent housing in the country.

During the meeting, Sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, praised the leadership of TDC for its consistent performance and for being a key player in the affordable housing space. He commended the corporation for winning awards for efficiency, leadership, and profitability at the SOE Awards, saying these recognitions reflect the quality of leadership and the corporation’s commitment to its mandate.

“Your recent recognition at the SOE Awards is a clear indication that TDC is on the right path. You’ve demonstrated that State-Owned Enterprises can be profitable, efficient, and lead in terms of delivery. The government is proud of your accomplishments, and we are confident that the 832 units under Phase 4 will be another success,” the Minister remarked.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah emphasised that government’s focus on housing as a critical sector in Ghana’s development was reflected in TDC’s efforts, stressing that the completion of 1,072 housing units under Phases 1 to 3 has provided much-needed relief to families looking for affordable homes, and the government is eager to support further expansion.

“The 832 units in Phase 4 is part of a broader national strategy to address the housing deficit in Ghana. We are committed to ensuring that these homes are built to a high standard and remain affordable for the average Ghanaian. TDC has proven itself capable, and we look forward to seeing this project come to fruition,” Oppong Nkrumah added.

The Managing Director of TDC, Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, expressed gratitude to the Minister for his support and assured him that the corporation is well-prepared to begin work on Phase 4. She explained that Phases 1 to 3, which delivered 1,072 units, had set the foundation for even greater achievements in the affordable housing space. With the planned 832 units in Phase 4, TDC is poised to further expand its housing offerings in Tema.

“We have already completed Phases 1 to 3, delivering 1,072 quality housing units to the market. Our new Phase 4 will add 832 more units, which we expect to meet the high demand for affordable homes in the country. We remain committed to ensuring that the houses we build are not only affordable but also meet the highest standards of quality,” she stated.

The Managing Director highlighted that the 832 units under Phase 4 would be built with modern construction technology, ensuring durability and sustainability, adding that the project would be completed within the set timeline and would be available to both public and private sector workers, with flexible payment and mortgage plans to enhance accessibility.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah reiterated government’s commitment to supporting housing development initiatives across the country. He noted that housing remains a key priority for the government and it would continue to invest in projects aimed at reducing the housing deficit.

