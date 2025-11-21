TDC modernises operations

TDC Ghana Limited is taking steps to modernise its operations, enhance staff welfare, and bring essential services closer to the public as part of an ongoing internal restructuring programme, the Managing Director, Courage Nunekpeku, has said.

He made the remarks during a ceremony to commission four new interventions within the company’s premises in Tema: a Business Centre, a newly developed corporate website, a project catalogue, and a revitalised staff canteen. The event was attended by Board Members, retired staff, management, and other employees.

According to Mr Nunekpeku, the new initiatives were informed by practical needs observed within TDC’s operational environment. He explained that clients and staff often required basic services such as photocopying, printing, passport photographs, or the commissioning of oaths, but previously had to travel to the Community Centre area in Community One to access them.

“We realised it was a need we had to respond to,” he said, noting that TDC refurbished unused containers from its Community 26 project site, aligned and fitted them, and converted one into a fully functional business centre.

On staff welfare, the Managing Director announced the revitalisation of the canteen, with employees set to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on meals as the company absorbs the remaining cost.

Mr Nunekpeku further disclosed that procurement processes would soon begin for what is expected to be Tema’s biggest event centre—a multifunctional facility featuring office and event spaces, sports courts, a children’s park, and a gym.

The Board Chairman, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, urged staff to continue supporting management to deliver on the company’s mandate.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, TEMA

