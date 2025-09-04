Telecel Ghana launches 8th edition of SME Month

Telecel Ghana has launched the 8th edition of its annual flagship Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Month, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of small and medium enterprises across the country.

Under the theme, ‘Connecting the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs,’ the telco is dedicating the month of September to equipping youth-led businesses with the right tools, networks, and opportunities to grow.

“At Telecel, we believe the future of Ghana’s economy lies in the hands of young business leaders who are harnessing technology, fresh ideas, and innovative models to solve real challenges. SME Month 2025 is designed to provide platforms, networks, and the opportunities that enable them to scale,” Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business and Wholesale at Telecel Ghana said at the launch.

Since its inception in 2017, Telecel Ghana’s SME Month has provided a dedicated platform for capacity-building, networking, market visibility for SMEs, and knowledge sharing, to enable entrepreneurs leverage connectivity and digital solutions to grow and remain competitive.

This year’s edition will spotlight innovative, youth-led enterprises and technology-driven businesses run by young Ghanaians who are breaking barriers and reimagining the future of businesses.

At the launch, Telecel Ghana announced three specially designed products introduced to equip SMEs with practical tools for business growth.

They are the boss plan, one business mobile and your business online reloaded.

Beyond product innovations, the Telecel SME Month 2025 will also deliver an exciting line-up of events and engagements to empower and connect young entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the launch, young media entrepreneur and co-founder of Stay by Plan Media, Zuu Gbedemah, said the SME products and engagements would help young entrepreneurs significantly.

“It’s not easy running a business in Ghana so I’m glad that Telecel has created packages to ease our burden. As a digital media entrepreneur, internet is the bedrock of our business so having affordable connectivity packages is extremely helpful,” he said.

Now in its 8th year, SME Month has become a national platform for SME visibility and growth

