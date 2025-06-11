Telecel Ghana rolls out ‘2Moorch Money’ promo

Telecel Ghana has launched its most rewarding consumer promotion, Telecel 2Moorch Money, a nationwide cash give­away campaign set to reward customers daily, weekly and climax with a staggering grand prize of GH¢ 1.2 million.

The promo, which runs from June until September, will reward over 10,000 customers with daily, weekly, and grand prize draws.

Throughout the duration of the promotion, 120 customers will each win GH¢ 100 daily; up to eight winners will receive GH¢ 20,000 every week; and at the end of the campaign, the luckiest Telecel user will take home the life-changing sum of GH¢ 1.2 million.

Speaking at the launch held in Accra yesterday, Aneth Muga, Acting Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana, highlighted the telco’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the 2Moorch Money promo is our way of showing apprecia­tion for their continued trust

and loyalty. This year, we’ve taken the rewards a notch higher with more cash, more winners, and more reasons to smile every day on the Telecel network,” she said.

All draws are conducted under the supervision of the Na­tional Lottery Authority (NLA) on the Caritas Lottery platform ensuring fairness, transparency, and full regulatory compliance.

At the launch, Beryl Adom, Marketing Executive of NLA, reiterated the organisation’s role in safeguarding the integrity of the promotion.

“As regulators, our role is to ensure that each draw is secure, random, and above all, fair. Telecel customers can participate with full confidence knowing the process is credible and transpar­ent. We take this opportunity to encourage all Ghanaians who wish to participate to do so responsibly and within their means.”

Daily winners will be credit­ed directly via Telecel Cash and notified via SMS only, with no phone calls. However, only week­ly and grand prize winners will be contacted directly by an official Telecel representative, with a 48-hour window to claim their prize after which the prize will move to the next winner.

Customers are reminded never to disclose their PINs or make payments to claim prizes, plus it is essential to have an active Telecel Cash account to receive winnings.

Ellen Oparebea Akoi, the grand prize winner of last year’s More Money campaign, shared her experience of how the cam­paign transformed her life.

“Winning GH¢ 1 million in last year’s promo really changed my life. I will advise customers to join as it can also turn their lives around like it did mine. The 2Moorch Money promo can be your stepping stone in life,” she said.

The Telecel 2Moorch Money Promo is an enhanced version of last year’s highly successful Telecel More Money campaign and is designed to reward the telco’s loyal customers across the country.

The promo is open to all prepaid, hybrid, and enterprise customers with users simply opting in for free and participat­ing by recharging their airtime or buying bundles on the network.

