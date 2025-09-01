Telecel Ghana strengthens suppliers ties, promotes sustainable practices

Telecel Ghana has reaffirmed its leadership in fostering meaningful supplier relationships at the 2025 Supplier Conference.

Held under the theme “Beyond Transactions: Cultivating Pur­poseful Partnerships” it brought together over 60 supplier partners to deepen collaboration, celebrate excellence, and shape a shared vision for resilient, innovative, and impactful growth.

Health and safety, an essential part of Telecel’s operations was a key focus of the conference.

The opening session under­scored the joint responsibility of both Telecel and its suppliers to uphold world-class safety stan­dards, reflecting the company’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices across its supply chain.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Samuel Owusu-Mensah, Chief Financial Officer of Telecel Ghana, emphasised the company’s vision for supplier relationships saying “The time has come to go beyond transactions. We must cultivate purposeful partnerships rooted in mutual trust, shared values, collective resilience, and radical transparency.”

“At Telecel, we see suppliers not only as service providers, but as strategic partners in delivering impact to our customers and com­munities,” he said.

The conference also recognised and celebrated partners who consistently go above and beyond, demonstrating excellence, creativ­ity, and trust in their collaboration with Telecel.

Twenty four suppliers were honoured and awarded across six categories: health and safety, bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and diamond.

Some of the award winners shared what the recognition meant to them.

LeasAfric Ghana Limited, a leading fleet management com­pany in Ghana said “Partnering with Telecel has strengthened our credibility and contributed greatly to our growth and long-term stability.”

Glico Health Insurance, an­other award recipient, added: “As partners, we believe that our work support Telecel’s workforce be­cause a healthy workforce ensures productivity. Our relationship is beyond transactions, we are true partners, working side by side for lasting impact.”

Other honorees described the recognition as a validation of shared values and a testament to Telecel’s commitment to acknowl­edging effort and impact, not just output.

The 2025 Supplier Conference reinforced Telecel Ghana’s belief that true success is built not on transactions alone, but on trust, innovation, and purposeful part­nerships.

BY TIMES REPORTER

