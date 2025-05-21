Telecel Group strengthens commitment to Ghana’s socio-economic devt …Introduces major CSR initiative in digital skills training

Telecel Group, a telecommunications pro­vider has reaffirmed its dedication to Ghana’s sustainable development through impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) initiatives focused on digital skills education.

This commitment is for­malised through a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations and aligns closely with the national agenda set by the President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said “Central to the initiative is the launch of the Startocode programme, a multilingual digital education platform built by Telecel to provide affordable and accessible coding education to students worldwide.”

The platform, it said had contributed to the education of thousands of students, especially across Africa, empowering them with critical skills for the digital economy.

“Telecel has decided to provide Startocode free of charge to a significant number of Ghanaians who sign up through the gov­ernment’s One Million Coders Programme (“OMCP”), further amplifying its commitment to inclusive and scalable education,” the statement said.

The OMCP, launched by Pres­ident Mahama in April 2025, aims to equip one million Ghanaians with essential digital skills to meet the demands of the 21st century economy.

Telecel’s participation in OMCP through Startocode sup­ports this visionary initiative by enabling large-scale education and training that can reach thousands of students, including those in underserved and rural areas, while maintaining high standards of quality and efficiency.

“We commend President Mahama for his visionary lead­ership in launching the One Million Coders Program,”Mr Moh Damush, Group CEO of Telecel Group said.

He said “By providing Starto­code free of charge to a signifi­cant number of Ghanaians who enroll in OMCP, we are proud to support this national effort to em­power the youth with vital digital skills that will transform lives and strengthen Ghana’s economy.”

Startocode’s platform is designed to deliver flexible, self-paced learning combined with mentorship and hands-on projects, ensuring an efficient and engaging educational experience. Its multilingual capabilities enable broader access, helping overcome language barriers and reaching a diverse student base across Ghana and beyond.

A joint signing ceremony is proposed to be held under the patronage of the Minister for Communication, Digital Technol­ogy, and Innovations, to publicly announce Telecel’s contributions and the launch of this important initiative.

The Minister for Communi­cation, Digital Technology and Innovation Mr Sam George stated that “The partnership between the Ministry and Telecel Group marks a pivotal moment in our mission to bridge the digital divide and ensure no Ghanaian is left behind in the digital era.”

“ The One Million Coders Program is not just about teaching code – it’s about unlocking po­tential, fostering innovation, and creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods for our youth across the country,” he said.

“We are proud to collaborate with forward-thinking partners like Telecel who share our vision of inclusive digital empowerment. The integration of Startocode into OMCP brings world-class digital education within reach for every Ghanaian, particularly in under­served communities. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to building a resilient, future-ready digital economy,” he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER