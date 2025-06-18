Telecel shares plans for this year’s Ashanti Month celebrations

The senior leadership of Telecel Ghana, together with the Board Chair of Telecel Group, have paid high-level courtesy calls on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene and the Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi as part of the company’s corporate engage­ments during its Ashanti Month celebrations this June.

The visit sought to strengthen partnerships, share plans for this year’s Ashanti Month activities and court their support for the telco’s infrastructure develop­ment.

The telecommunications company is holding its annual Ashanti Month celebrations throughout the month of June, which includes headlining the 68th Asantehene Golf Tourna­ment, trade activations at high traffic markets, customer visits, community shop expansion, health outreaches, educational donations and greening Ghana initiatives all designed to bol­ster sporting, economic, digital inclusion as well as the health and wellbeing in the region.

Speaking during the visit to Dr Amoakohene at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi, the Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai congratulated the minister on his appointment and reiterated the telco’s focus on the Ashanti Region as a critical pillar of its national footprint.

“The Ashanti Region holds a special place in our business’ growth as the second biggest customer market. Ashanti Month is our annual ritual of celebrat­ing the region’s vibrant people,

businesses, schools and culture by investing directly in its future and giving back. We look forward to working with you to expand the socioeconomic opportunities for more people in the region,” she said.

Dr Amoakohene, commended Telecel’s sustained community investment and appealed for network infrastructure expansion into more far-flung communities in the region.

“I acknowledge the support and role Telecel plays in the region as I have personally benefit­ted from your good fibre optic service. My recommendation would be that Telecel expands to more rural and remote areas that are strategic and important hubs in the region for socioeconomic growth. Let’s work together to serve the people and communities of the region, including green­ing the cities,” Dr Amoakohene added.

The Telecel delegation also vis­ited Mr Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi, the Mayor of Kumasi, to also congratulate him on his ap­pointment, brief him officially on the telco’s upcoming activities in the city and appreciate the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly for their support over the years.

Mr Nicolas Bourg, Board Chair of Telecel Group, said, “Kumasi is significant to the overall strategy of the business and the Group would do what’s within its power to support its development.”

The mayor shared his remarks commending Telecel Ghana for its work in the region and advised that they do more to meet the needs of all customers.

“I would like to thank Telecel Ghana for improving the service in some communities across the city. However, more areas need enhanced connectivity and in­creased access to customer service points. Beyond that, the Assembly will continue to support you,” he said.

Telecel also announced up­coming investments to upgrade network connectivity across the region to deliver faster and more reliable service.

