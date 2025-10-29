Three arrested for Armed robbery at Fiankoma near Jacobu

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has secured the conviction of three armed robbers who attacked and robbed people on the Jacobu-Anwiankwanta road.

On October 27, 2025, the Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Mr. Appiatu, sentenced Peter Boadi (alias Kwao Ziggy), Daniel Kwaku Owusu, and Eric Kwaku Danso to twenty years imprisonment each for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The convicts, on April 29, 2024, attacked their victims at Fiankoma near Jacobu with firearms and robbed them of two iPhones and GH₵7,000.00 cash.

They further forced one of the victims, a Chinese nationals to transfer GH₵30,000.00 via mobile money to an account belonging to another person.

Through intelligence-led operations, police tracked and arrested the suspects between June and September 2024.

A search at Peter Boadi’s residence in Obuasi Bogobiri led to the recovery of one foreign-made Bruna pistol, one locally manufactured pistol, and ammunition, all of which were secured as evidence.

The Ghana Police Service has commended the investigative team for their professionalism and reiterated its commitment to ensuring that criminals face the full rigour of the law.