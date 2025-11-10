I Gave Ataa Ayi 70 Years to Protect My Family — Acting Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie

Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has revealed that he once sentenced notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi to 70 years in prison because he feared for his safety and that of his family.

Speaking during his vetting in Parliament on Monday, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie explained that although judges are guided by sentencing principles, they sometimes have to go beyond them in exceptional cases.

He said, “I sentenced Ataa Ayi to 70 years in prison because I feared he would attack me and my family upon his release. You see, there are so many reasons. The magistrates have the sentencing guidelines, but sometimes they have to go beyond that.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said that at the time of sentencing, he believed a shorter jail term would have endangered his family after the convict’s release.

“If Ataa Ayi was given 30 years and he comes back, my family would be the first one he would attack. So by the time he comes back after 70 years, I will be dead and gone,” he added.

The Acting Chief Justice also used the occasion to call for reforms in Ghana’s justice system, including the introduction of community service and parole as alternative forms of punishment.

He explained that such measures could help decongest the country’s overcrowded prisons and make offenders face the consequences of their actions in a way that benefits society.

“Punishments are not only for the person being punished but also to deter others,” he said, adding that community service could be assigned around the area where the offence was committed to serve as a lesson to the public.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie further urged lawmakers to consider laws that make community sentences and parole a permanent part of Ghana’s judicial process.

By: Jacob Aggrey