TN Ghana CEO reaffirms commitment to digital innovation
Mr Stephen Blewett, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, has emphasised the importance of promoting local digital innovation in the country.
Speaking during a media engagement dubbed: ‘Time with Stephen,’ he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to digital transformation, local entrepreneurship, and network improvements, amongst others.
The gathering was held to celebrate his first anniversary at MTN Ghana.
He stated that developing homegrown digital solutions was essential for advancing Ghana’s technology landscape.
“We need to have as many local digital products as possible. Supporting local entrepreneurs and individuals with digital skills is a priority for me. By introducing local digital solutions to the market, we will create significant opportunities for both MTN Ghana and the country as a whole,” he noted.
Mr Blewett also discussed the Ghana ICT Hub project, a flagship initiative launched in 2023 with the aim of enhancing the country’s ICT ecosystem in sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.
Expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, the Hub is intended to facilitate skills development and create job opportunities for the youth.
However, he stressed that it should not be merely a symbolic structure saying that, “I do not want a large ICT centre that remains empty after a year. It must incubate new ideas, nurture entrepreneurs, and position Ghana on the global digital map. If we don’t ensure its active use collectively, it risks becoming just another ribbon-cutting ceremony without a lasting impact,” he cautioned.
Regarding network performance, the CEO assured customers that they would notice significant improvements.
“Our network is getting better, and I can confidently say that this year, customers will see remarkable enhancements.” He revealed that MTN Ghana invests over $200 million annually in infrastructure, with total investments exceeding $1 billion over the past five years, which is a key driver of the company’s market leadership.
