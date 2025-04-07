TN Ghana CEO reaffirms commitment to digital innovation

Mr Stephen Blewett, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, has emphasised the importance of promoting local digital innovation in the country.

Speaking during a media engagement dubbed: ‘Time with Stephen,’ he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to digital transformation, local entrepreneur­ship, and network improvements, amongst others.

The gathering was held to cele­brate his first anniversary at MTN Ghana.

He stated that developing homegrown digital solutions was essential for advancing Ghana’s technology landscape.

“We need to have as many local digital products as possible. Supporting local entrepreneurs and individuals with digital skills is a priority for me. By introducing lo­cal digital solutions to the market, we will create significant opportu­nities for both MTN Ghana and the country as a whole,” he noted.

Mr Blewett also discussed the Ghana ICT Hub project, a flagship initiative launched in 2023 with the aim of enhancing the country’s ICT ecosystem in sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.

Expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, the Hub is intended to facilitate skills development and create job oppor­tunities for the youth.

However, he stressed that it should not be merely a symbol­ic structure saying that, “I do not want a large ICT centre that remains empty after a year. It must incubate new ideas, nurture entre­preneurs, and position Ghana on the global digital map. If we don’t ensure its active use collectively, it risks becoming just another ribbon-cutting ceremony without a lasting impact,” he cautioned.

Regarding network perfor­mance, the CEO assured custom­ers that they would notice signifi­cant improvements.

“Our network is getting better, and I can confidently say that this year, customers will see remarkable enhancements.” He revealed that MTN Ghana invests over $200 million annually in infrastructure, with total investments exceeding $1 billion over the past five years, which is a key driver of the com­pany’s market leadership.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY