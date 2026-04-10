Toney equals Al-Ahli’s single season scoring record

IVAN Toney equalled Al-Ahli’s record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season on Wednesday, netting his 27th of the campaign in a 1-1 away draw to Al-Fayha.

The English striker’s goal cemented his place at the top of the league’s scoring charts, one ahead of Al-Qadsiah’s Julian Quinones and four clear of Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 30-year-old touched an Enzo Meo shot into the net to match the club record set by Syrian forward Omar Al Somah during the 2015-2016 season, the league confirmed via X.

Ivan Toney

Toney, who joined the Jeddah-based club in August 2024, also scored 23 goals in his debut season, making his total league goal count for the Saudi side 50.

The forward is now eight goals shy of the Saudi Pro League’s all-time record of 35 goals set by Ronaldo in the 2023-2024 season. – Reuters

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