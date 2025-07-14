Tourism 2024 Report launched in Accra

The Ghana Tourism Au­thority (GTA) has launched the 2024 Ghana Tourism Report, highlighting gains in international arrivals, domestic tourism, and sustainable initiatives, while urg­ing stakeholders to work together in advancing the sector.

Themed: ‘Growth and Sustain­ability,’ the report was unveiled on Thursday in Accra, bringing together stakeholders from gov­ernment, the private sector, and civil society to review progress and outline future priorities for the tourism sector

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Deputy Minister, Yussif Issaka Jajah, stressed the importance of data-driven planning and inclusive growth.

“This report is not merely a record—it is a strategic tool that reflects our performance, informs our planning, and highlights criti­cal gaps,” he stated. He noted that tourism has potential to create jobs, attract investment, and foster cultural exchange, adding that the Ministry is reviewing the National Tourism Development Plan to better respond to the sector needs.

Mr Jajah also called for im­proved access to tourist sites, bet­ter customer service, and balanced regional development, urging tra­ditional leaders, local government, and citizens to serve as custodians of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

“The future of tourism in Ghana lies not just in government policy but in how communities and individuals embrace it,” he added.

In her remarks, Chief Execu­tive Officer of the GTA, Maame Efua Houadjeto, indicated that the report affirms both the sector’s resilience and its long-term vision.

“It not only reflects our achieve­ments over the past year but also reinforces our shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and competitive tourism sector,” she explained.

She again noted that despite global economic pressures, Gha­na’s tourism sector remained on an upward path in 2024, recording a significant increase in interna­tional arrivals and domestic visits. She credited this to targeted mar­keting campaigns, digital engage­ment, and strategic partnerships.

“Initiatives such as See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana, the Black Star Expe­rience, and December in GH enhanced Ghana’s image as the “Gateway to Africa”, she said.

The report, she elaborated, also details the economic impact of flagship events, including PANAFEST & Emancipation, the Kwahu Paragliding Festival, and Detty December, all of which boosted economic activity and job creation across regions.

The GTA, she added, has intensified its engagement with the private sector, improved reg­ulatory compliance, and invested in training and certification of tourism professionals to meet global standards.

Sustainability, she empha­sised, remains a key priority. “We are proud of our strides in promoting eco-tourism, community-based tourism, and climate-conscious destination management,” she added, stress­ing that tourism development must benefit local communities and preserve Ghana’s natural and cultural assets.

The 2024 Ghana Tourism Re­port is expected to inform both public and private investment decisions and serve as a blueprint for shaping the next phase of the country’s tourism agenda.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG