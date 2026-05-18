Tourism Minister highlights Gwollu’s cultural and tourism potential

Minister of Tourism Culture and Creative Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie has highlighted the rich cultural and tourism potential of Gwollu and the wider Sissala West District during a visit to the mausoleum and family home of former President Hilla Limann as part of her familiarisation tour of the Upper West Region.

The visit showcased key heritage sites including the traditional bone-setting centre in Bullu, the sacred crocodile pond in Gwollu, the chief’s palace, and other historical landmarks that reflect the area’s cultural significance and tourism potential.

The Minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to preserving Dr. Hilla Limann’s legacy and developing Ghana’s heritage assets to boost domestic tourism and national pride.