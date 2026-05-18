Ebola Outbreak: Ghana has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case- MOH assures public

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that Ghana has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease despite recent outbreaks reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a public alert issued on May 18, the Ministry disclosed that confirmed and suspected Ebola cases had recently been recorded in the two African countries, according to updates from the World Health Organization and the Africa CDC.

The Ministry noted that it is working closely with international health partners to strengthen Ghana’s preparedness and response systems across the country.

According to the statement, authorities have activated several precautionary measures, including enhanced surveillance and screening at airports, seaports and land borders.

It added that health officials are also increasing monitoring of travellers arriving from affected countries while health workers are being trained and equipped to identify, isolate and manage suspected cases safely.

The Ministry further disclosed that public health emergency coordination systems and rapid response teams have been activated to respond quickly if necessary.

It indicated that public education and community awareness campaigns have been intensified to keep citizens informed about the disease and preventive measures.

The Ministry explained that Ebola Virus Disease is a severe viral illness spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated materials and surfaces.

It stated that symptoms may include fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, bleeding.

The public has therefore been advised to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water or use alcohol based hand sanitizers.

The Ministry urged Ghanaians to avoid direct contact with bodily fluids of sick persons and to avoid handling dead bodies without proper protection.

Additionally, it cautioned against handling or eating sick or dead wild animals and advised the public to ensure that all meat is properly handled and thoroughly cooked before consumption.

The statement encouraged persons experiencing suspected symptoms to report immediately to the nearest health facility.

The Ministry appealed to the public to avoid spreading misinformation and rely only on official updates from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

By: Jacob Aggrey