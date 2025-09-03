Tourism Minister visits NFA’s new premises after ATIC fire

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and her Deputy, Yussif Issaka Jajah, have visited the new offices of the National Film Authority (NFA) following a fire outbreak that destroyed parts of the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).

The fire, which recently gutted several offices at the ATIC, forced the NFA to relocate to the Bureau of Languages compound in Accra.

During the visit, the minister encouraged staff to remain hopeful despite the setback.

She said it was devastating to lose the office space but expressed gratitude that there were no casualties.

Abla Gomashie assured that government was committed to restoring the ATIC facility and that NFA operations would continue without major disruptions.

She highlighted the need for fire safety measures and proper property insurance to safeguard public assets.

The Deputy Minister, Yussif Issaka Jajah calle for stronger safety measures and pledged government’s support to the creative arts sector in overcoming the challenges caused by the fire.

By: Jacob Aggrey