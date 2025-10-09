Trade Minister denies issuing any Cement Import license

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has made it clear that since assuming office, she has not issued any license for the importation of cement into the country.

Speaking at a meeting with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers Ghana (COGMAG) in Accra on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the Minister expressed concern over the illegal importation of cement into the Ghanaian market.

She described the act as unacceptable and called for immediate steps to stop it.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare explained that although Ghana operates a free economy, all manufacturers and importers are required to obtain valid licenses to operate within the cement value chain.

This, she noted, helps regulate the industry and ensures fair business practices.

She commended the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for its efforts in tackling cement smuggling and urged them to intensify their operations to curb the menace completely.

The Minister called on the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to strictly enforce compliance so that only licensed manufacturers and importers remain active in the market.

She stressed the need for high standards and quality control to protect both the industry and consumers.

“I want the Ghanaian brand to adhere to standards in order to obtain the moral right in curbing invaders,” she noted.

The Chairman of COGMAG, Mr. Frederic Albrecht, said that cement prices saw a 20 percent drop in July 2025 due to the stability of the cedi.

He added that the Chamber continues to monitor market conditions and advised consumers to be vigilant against fake cement products.

By: Jacob Aggrey