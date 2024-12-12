Transfer of political power: 18-member transitional team inaugurated… Pres Akufo-Addo, Pres-elect Mahama call for cooperation among members

The joint transition team to oversee the transfer of political power from Pres­ident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Presi­dent-elect John Dramani Mahama has been inaugurated.

The 18-member team will jointly be chaired by Madam Akosua Frema Opare-Osei the Chief of Staff and Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff.

Members of the team on the govern­ment side as stipulated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) are the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and Local Government Minister, Martin Ad­jei-Mensah Korsah.

The rest are Presidential Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, National Secu­rity Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, and three ex-officio members; heads of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Local Government, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Secretary to Cabinet, Mercy-Derbrah Kari­kari and the National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani.

Members on the President-elect’s team are Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman, NDC, Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC, Dr Ato Forson, Minori­ty Leader, Mahama Ayariga, MP, Bawku Central, Dr Calistus Mahama, Dr Valerie Sawyer, GoosieTanoh, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi.

The three ex-officio members on this side are Prosper Abani, former Chief of Staff, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppng, a former Attorney-General and Nana Ato Dadzie, a former Chief of Staff.

Members of the Advisory Commit­tee to the team are former Speakers of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho and Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and current Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Chair.

Inaugurating the Transition Team in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo charged the team to discharge their duties as provided by statute diligently.

“The role of this team is not simply administrative. It is deeply patriotic. Your task is ensuring that the incoming admin­istration gets all the resources, briefings and support it needs to begin its work with the singular objective of advancing the in­terest of the Ghanaian people,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

According to him, the inauguration of the team signifies yet again Ghana’s sheer commitment to democratic principles that underpin the republic.

“This commitment is especially critical in the current context of West Africa where the region faces threats from unconsti­tutional changes of government and the spread of terrorism and violent extremism.

“[In all these], Ghana stands out as a beacon of democracy and stability by showcasing the strength of our institutions and the maturity of our people,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

In this regard, the President said it was imperative the country continued to consolidate this “hard earned reputation” by adhering strictly to the provisions of the Transition Act to send a powerful message to the world that democracy thrives in Ghana even in challenging times.

“As we embark on this transition, I urge all members of the team to approach this task in the spirit of collaboration, trans­parency and mutual respect. The people of Ghana are counting on us to prioritise their interest above all others. Let us not lose sight of our shared goals of freedom, peace, progress and the stability of our beloved nation.”

He called on Ghanaians to support the process in patience, understanding and faith in the institutions of the state.

On his part, President-elect John Ma­hama urged that spirit of patriotism and nationalism prevailed in the work of the team.

He entreated the team to work expedi­tiously and within a moderate budget given the prevailing economy.

The President-elect assured President Akufo-Addo of his continuous coopera­tion, stating that despite adversities, Ghana must demonstrate to the world that it re­mains the beacon of democracy in Africa.

“Now more than ever, destiny requires us, as countrymen and women, to close our ranks and stand in solidarity with each other. We must put our country first. Let the spirit of cooperation that has marked the post-election period continue to guide us,” he charged.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL AND JULIUS YAO PETETSI