Tree for Life Restoration initiative launch Friday

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in col­laboration with the Forestry Commission (FC) will on Friday launch the “Tree for Life Resto­ration initiative” at Nkawie in the Ashanti Region.

It forms part of the ministry’s transformational landscape resto­ration efforts to heal and harness the environment.

Areas which have been heavily degraded by illegal mining and other drivers of deforestation will be restored under the project.

This was made known at an awareness creation and sensiti­sation programme by the Acting Chief Executive of FC, Dr Hugh Brown, in a speech read on his be­half, to commemorate the Interna­tional Day of Forest 2025 at Danfa in the Greater Accra Region.

Organised by FC, the event brought together Basic and Junior High Schools along the Ayi Men­sah and Amrahia stretch to learn about the works of FC, the causes and effects of deforestation, the importance of reforestation and wildlife conservation.

The schools included Ayi-Men­sah, Kweiman Primary and Junior High School, Danfa Methodist Basic, Otinibi and Aisha Bintu Basic schools.

Addressing the pupils, the Acting Chief Executive of FC, Dr Hugh Brown, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Head of Corporate Affairs and Media Relations of FC, Mrs Joyce Ofori Kwafo, said the International Day of Forest which was celebrated annually was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 to raise awareness about the importance of forest, trees, wildlife and the planet.

This year’s celebrations which falls on March 21, he said would be in the theme; “Forests and Foods,” adding that, it highlights the critical role forests play in the production of food for the country.

Dr Brown noted that, the Minis­try of Lands and Natural Resourc­es and the commission decided to target the youth in the awareness creation as they were the future leaders.

“The knowledge acquired here, will help all students who are the future policy makers to make the rightful decisions in preserving the forest landscape of the country.”

“Forests in Ghana have come under severe attacks over these past years, due to illegal mining, popularly known as “galamsey” illegal farming, illegal felling of trees, bushfires and poaching of wild animals,” he underscored.

These actions, he stated led to forest degradation and deforesta­tion which called for a proactive approach to address.

Additionally, Dr Brown said the was an urgent need to protect the forests as they were source of food and also protect water bodies and absorb carbon dioxide and other gases that causes climate change.

“Amid the developments of homes for human settlements, trees could be planted along walks and driveways, in homes, on school and office premises, and church compounds, among others to beautify the communities and reg­ulate the temperature in the area,” he noted.

He urged the general public to plants trees birthdays, graduation, anniversaries and other milestone days to commemorate those events.

FROM CECILIA YADA LAGBA, DANFA