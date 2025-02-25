Tullow Chairman reaffirms strong commitment to growth of Ghana’s energy sector

Tullow Plc Board Chair­man, Phuthu­ma Nhleko, has reaffirmed the company’s strong commitment to the growth of Ghana’s energy sector, highlighting its long-term partnership with the country for close to two decades.

In a recent meeting with Ghana’s President John Ma­hama, Mr Nhleko reiterated the company’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ghana.

He emphasised the impor­tance of harnessing the coun­try’s vast oil and gas resources efficiently, sustainably, and with environmental responsibility.

As the lead operator of Ghana’s key oil fields Jubilee and TEN Tullow, its partners have invested over $19 billion in the sector since its inception, contributing more than $6 bil­lion in revenue to the Ghanaian government.

During the meeting, the Chairman also introduced Richard Miller, Tullow’s interim Group CEO, to the President, following the recent announce­ment by the company of the exit of former CEO, Rahul Dhir, after four years.

Mr Nhleko assured the Pres­ident of Tullow’s commitment to continuity and stability of the business as it drives its strategy.

He also emphasised the sig­nificant potential of gas as a key driver of economic growth and revenue generation, adding that a conducive business environ­ment is crucial for strengthening investor confidence and fostering long-term collaboration.

President Mahama, in re­sponse, underscored the vital role of the energy sector in Ghana’s economic advancement.

Underlining the importance of gas for Ghana, the President also emphasised the urgent need for an economic reset to make way for a business environment that encourages investment.

Tullow Ghana’s Managing Director, Jean-Medard Madama, and Deputy Managing Director, Cynthia Lumor, were part of the

Tullow delegation that met the President.

Beyond its economic con­tributions, Tullow continues to invest in local communities. The company has committed $10 million to improving educational infrastructure in 15 senior sec­ondary schools over five years.

Together with its partners, the company also supports coastal livelihoods through initiatives such as the Fisherman’s An­chor Project, which creates job opportunities for fisherfolk in the Western Region.

The company recently com­menced a 4D seismic survey across the Jubilee and TEN fields—a significant step in en­hancing drilling activities in 2025 and beyond. The survey, which began in January 2025, will run for approximately 45 days, concluding in March 2025. In­terpretation of the acquired data will help the company to identify the best areas for future drilling, ensuring sustainable and efficient resource development.