UK-donated tanks used in Kyiv’s Russia incursion

UK-donated Challenger 2 tanks have been used by Ukraine as part of its surprise incursion into Russia, a UK source has confirmed.

The Ministry of Defence is not officially commenting on what specific UK weapons are being used by Ukraine.

However, following Kyiv’s incursion into Russian territory the department reiterated that Ukraine had “a clear right” to use UK-supplied weapons for “self defence against Russia’s illegal attacks”.

“That does not preclude operations inside Russia,” the department spokesman added.

“We make clear during the gifting process that equipment is to be used in line with inter­national law.”

The policy means anti-tank missiles, artil­lery, armoured vehicles and other UK-donat­ed weapons could be used during Ukraine’s offensive.

However, there is an exception for the UK’s Storm Shadow missiles which were originally supplied on the understanding they would not be fired at targets inside Russia.

The missiles are fired from aircraft but have a range of more than 150 miles meaning Ukrainian pilots are able to stay further away from the frontline. —BBC