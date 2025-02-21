Understanding flankers and cash cows in brand sustainability

Like the beautiful game of football or a battlefield where an army protects its kingdom, there are “defenders and strikers” in brand or product port­folio management. This is regard­ed as critical because, in today’s fast-paced business environment, brand sustainability has become a top priority for companies seeking long-term success. Consum­ers are evolving, competition is intensifying, and businesses must continuously adapt their strategies to remain relevant. One of the most effective ways companies ensure longevity and profitability is through a well-balanced brand portfolio, leveraging two key assets; flanker brands and cash cows, otherwise called “defenders and strikers” (from a layman’s perspec­tive).

Marketing scholars argue that sustainability in branding goes beyond environmental concerns; it is also about ensuring a brand’s survival, relevance, and competi­tive edge in the marketplace. This is where the strategic interplay between flanker brands and cash cows becomes crucial.

Flanker brands

They are products introduced by a company to target specific mar­ket segments without jeopardising the integrity of its flagship brand. These brands allow companies to appeal to niche audiences, fill gaps in the market, and combat com­petition more effectively. Flankers serve as a flexible response mech­anism, ensuring that customers have alternatives within the same brand family rather than turning to competitors.

For example, it is widely argued that Sprite and Diet Coke are the flanker products amongst the Coca Cola Company’s soft drinks cate­gory. In the automobile industry, the Lexus line of cars is regarded as the flanker brand for the Toyota initiated due to market erosion of the Toyota umbrella brand by other European Cars (Roth 1995).

Need for flankers in a competi­tive market

Experts in brand management emphasize that flanker brands are not merely extensions of exist­ing products but strategic tools designed to protect and expand market share. These brands help companies cater to evolving consumer preferences, whether through product differentiation, pricing strategies, or specialised offerings.

Consider a company operating in an industry with rising com­petition and shifting consumer demands. If it relies solely on a flagship product, it risks los­ing market share to rivals who introduce variations that appeal to different segments. By introduc­ing a flanker brand, the company can preemptively address these changes, ensuring that consumers remain within its ecosystem. More so, flanker brands serve as a shield against price wars. They also attract new set of the customers that are not served by existing product in the market. It is further argued that flank­ers protect a firm or business in situation when one of its brands fail, the other brand survives.

When lower-cost competitors emerge, rather than lowering the price of their premium product, companies can introduce a flanker brand at a more competitive price point. This strategy safeguards the prestige and profitability of the main brand while appealing to cost-conscious customers.

Cash cows

Cash cows are the financial backbone of a brand portfolio. These are well-established prod­ucts that dominate their market, requiring minimal investment while consistently generating high prof­its. Cash cows fund innovation, brand expansion, and new product launches, making them indispens­able to long-term brand sustain­ability. The Coca Cola Company’s flagship beverage brand, Coca-Co­la, is regarded as a classic cash cow, dominating the global soft drink market. Other brands like Tide and Pampers are said to be the Cash Cows for Procter & Gamble which is one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies. The iPhone brand/product from Apple is yet another Cash Cow for the mobile phone industry.

The power of cash cows in brand longevity

While flanker brands are essen­tial for market penetration and competitive defense, cash cows provide the financial stability nec­essary for a brand’s long-term sur­vival. Marketing scholars highlight that these brands sustain business­es through economic downturns, allowing them to invest in research, development, and marketing with­out excessive reliance on external funding.

For instance, an established product with strong brand loyalty and consistent demand can gen­erate steady revenue with minimal marketing spend. This income can then be reinvested in launch­ing new products, strengthening distribution networks, or refining branding strategies. Without cash cows, companies may struggle to maintain their presence in highly volatile industries.

It is however worth noting that, while cash cows require less invest­ment, they must not be neglected. Brands that fail to innovate risk becom­ing obsolete, as seen in industries where once-dominant players lost relevance due to changing consum­er behaviours and technological advancements.

Achieving balance: The synergy between flankers and cash cows

Cash cows serve as a shield and fortress that represent the well-es­tablished, revenue-generating brands; while the agile warriors on the frontlines serve as the flanker brands. Together, they create a balanced defense that shields a company from competitors and ensures a steady stream of income. The most successful companies are those that understand the interplay between flanker brands and cash cows. A well-managed portfolio leverages the strength of cash cows to fund the agility of flankers, ensuring that a brand remains both profitable and adaptable.

A common mistake businesses make is over-relying on their cash cows while underestimating the need for market diversification. Conversely, excessive investment in flanker brands without a strong fi­nancial base can lead to unsustain­able losses. The key lies in main­taining a strategic balance, using cash cows to sustain the brand and flankers to ensure its continuous evolution.

Sustainability through strategic brand management

It is important to note that flankers and cash cows exist within industries and are especially more intense in highly competitive sec­tors, including the financial sector. As a result, some scholars and brand experts argue that compa­nies that adopt proactive brand management strategies will stand the test of time. Flanker brands provide flexibility and competitive resilience, while cash cows ensure financial sustainability. Together, they form a robust framework for brand longevity, allowing business­es to navigate uncertainties while securing their market position.

Some argue that flankers and cash cows evolve naturally, whilst others hold the view that their effectiveness and efficiency revolve around deliberate strategies from the onset. Can you identify flankers and cash cows amongst your company’s product and/or service offerings? How do they evolve?

The writer Brand Advocate, and Head of Marketing & Communi­cations of Agricultural Develop­ment Bank (ADB)

The Writer

