UniMAC to forge partnership with alumni, industry

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, has expressed that the future of excellence in media, arts and communication have a strong relationship with building endear­ing partnerships with the alumni and industry.

According to him, partnership with its alumni marks a critical milestone in UniMAC mission to become a leading institution in media, arts, and communication education and also contributing to societal transformation

He said this on last Monday at his first management meting with the Alumni Executives of the erst­while three institutions that came together to form UniMAC.

This includes the Executives from Ghana Institute of Journal­ism’s (GIJ) Alumni, National Film and Television Institute’s (NAF­TI) Alumni, and the Institute of Languages’ School of Translators’ (IoL – SoL) Alumni.

He emphasised that UniMAC’s mission is to become “a first-rate University that pursues excel­lence in research and professional education and training in the broad fields of Communication and the Creative Arts; for societal transfor­mation.”

He also indicated that with the rising numbers of admissions, it behoves all partners to come together to resolve accommodation challenges on campus by building hostel facilities

“Applicants from other regions could not complete admission processes due to accommodation issues. And, even for those in Accra, they have to travel for long distances amid heavy traffic to and from lectures every day,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor highlight­ed recent developments at the uni­versity, including the appointment of key leadership positions such as the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Rectors for the Constituent Institutes, Deans, Directors, and Heads of Departments.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Winston Abroampa, praised the crucial role alumni play in the suc­cess of institutions and encouraged the alumni executives to engage actively with UniMAC as the uni­versity seeks to solidify its place in the higher education landscape.

The Rectors for the Institute of Journalism (IJ) –Prof. Christiana Hammond, Institute of Film and Television (IFT) –Prof. Samuel Yirenkyi, and Institute of Lan­guages (IL) – Prof. Cecilia Addei, also expressed their full support for the Vice-Chancellor’s vision and pledged to work closely with the alumni for the betterment of UniMAC.

The Executives represented at the meeting were for the Institute of Film and Television – Mr Yaw Firempong Boakye and Mr Vitus Nanbigne; for the Institute of Languages – Mr Gideon Odame, Mr Nitchon Oumborbe Azizben and Mr Michael Mawuko Vorsah and for the Institute of Journal­ism – Dr Martin T. Ntem and Mr Kwesi Adjei, all also pledged to rally support from their mem­bers to encourage the University become greater by beginning the roadmap of forming a UniMAC global association whilst main­taining the various institutional chapters.

They also discussed key challenges driving apathy among the alumni and solicited support from management to put in place measures in order to address these issues with respect to transcripts letters of recommendations and change of name.

