US Embassy to organise training programme for coaches



As part of efforts to deepen its sports ties with Ghana, the United States Embassy in Accra is set to organise a train-the-trainer coaching programme for coaches of female student-athletes in the country next month.



Organised under its Sports Envoys Programme, the training sessions will be led by two U.S. professional athletes and coaches, one of whom is Ghanaian-American athlete, Kofi Sarkodie.



The duo will conduct a two-day training programme for high school coaches of female student-athletes across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Northern Regions over a two-week period in September.



This was disclosed by the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Accra, Mr Rolf Olson, at a World Cup coverage debrief session hosted by the embassy in Accra.



The event was attended by journalists and content creators who covered the just ended 2026 FIFA World Cup.



According to Mr Olson, the embassy views sports as a powerful vehicle for strengthening relationships while creating opportunities for skill development and cultural exchange.



“Americans have been the largest group of visitors to Ghana for several years running, and Ghana ranks among the top five African destinations for Americans,” Mr Olson noted.



“The diaspora serves as a vital bridge in our people-to-people ties, driving both cultural and commercial engagement.”



The debrief session provided a platform to evaluate media experiences, identify challenges, and discuss lessons learned to enhance future coverage of major international sporting tournaments.



Mr Olson added that as the United States prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, it will continue to leverage sport to deepen ties with Ghana, emphasising that the feedback gathered from journalists and content creators would help refine tournament operations ahead of the upcoming Games.



BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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