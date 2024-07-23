Use politics to drive development of country  …Adaklu NCCE advises youth

The youth have been advised to use politics to drive the development of the country rather than violence and extrem­ist activities.

“The youth can use their par­ticipation in politics to help shape Ghana’s future, promote economic growth, social justice and democrat­ic consolidation and not division and mayhem.”

Mr Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), gave the advice at a “breakfast meeting” organised by the Adom Group of Companies for the youth from the political divide in the Adaklu district at Adaklu Abuadi.

It was on the theme: ‘the devel­opment of Adaklu: the role of our youth in politics.’

The Director noted that the youth could contribute to policy development and implementation by providing valuable insights and perspective on issues affecting their generation if given the space.

“It is good for our democracy when many young men and women are taking up leadership roles in politics, thus bringing fresh per­spectives and energy to the political scene,” he asserted.

Mr Asamani urged the youth who wanted to progress in politics to cultivate the virtues of selflessness, commitment, honesty, transparency, and truthfulness. —GNA