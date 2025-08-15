Usyk makes Parker fight request after suffering injury

Oleksandr Usyk has requested an extension on the negotiations for his mandatory fight with Joseph Parker, according to the Kiwi’s promoter, Frank Warren.

On July 27, the WBO ordered Usyk to defend his undisputed heavyweight crown against the major sanctioning body’s interim champion, Parker.

Both sides have been given 30 days to agree on terms before the bout goes to a purse bid.

However, Parker’s manager, David Higgins, recently disclosed that there had been no engagement from Team Usyk.

The worrying update sparked speculation that Usyk would look to go another route.

But Warren insists Usyk has now touched base with the relevant parties.

“He (Usyk) put a letter in yesterday stating that he’s asked him for an extension period, because he’s injured, before being ordered to do anything,” Warren told Sky Sports.

“Whatever happens, the fact of life is Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates or he will fight Usyk for the title…

“His camp have written asking for a period of time before he has to defend the title.

“We’ll see what happens, and the WBO will put a statement out on this today or tomorrow.

Should Usyk choose to relinquish his belt rather than fight Parker, then the expectation is that the New Zealander will be upgraded to full world champion.

If this does happen, then Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte’s domestic dust-up this weekend will become all the more important.

At present, Itauma is ranked No.1 by the WBO, meaning whoever emerges victorious will be the frontrunner to fight Parker for the red and gold strap.

Parker was denied a shot at the IBF heavyweight title in February after former champion Daniel Dubois pulled out of their fight due to illness.

The 33-year-old was then forced to step aside to allow Usyk and Dubois to face each other in a four-belt shootout at Wembley Stadium in July.

The Ukrainian subsequently knocked out Dubois in the fifth round to add the final piece of the undisputed puzzle, the IBF belt, to his collection.

And now Parker is on the verge of fighting the pound-for-pound king for all the marbles should everything go to plan.-talksport