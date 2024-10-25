 UTAG calls off strike October 29

The University Teachers Association of Ghana’s (UTAG) National Executive Committee (NEC) has instructed its members to cease their current strike by October 29, 2024.

UTAG which has been on strike for several weeks, initiated the industrial action on October 10, 2024, calling on government to “ban mining and prospecting for gold and other minerals in forest reserves, farms, and water bodies.”

According to UTAG the dev­astating effects of galamsey on environment, particularly on water bodies, forest reserves, agricultural lands, and livelihoods, have been well-documented.

In a statement issued by UTAG National Secretariat yesterday, NEC directed UTAG members to suspend the strike action effective on Tuesday and to return to the classroom.

However, the National Indepen­dent Elections Committee (NIEC) was also directed to facilitate the process by the close of Monday, 28th October 2024, to make an im­mediate decision on the suspension directive.

The statement signed by the National President of the Secretar­iat, Professor Mamudu A. Akudu­gu and the National Secretary, Dr Eliasu Mumuni said as scholars and educators, they believe it was their civic responsibility to ensure that future generations of the country inherit a sustainable and healthy environment.

During the strike, it said UTAG members across the country demonstrated a deep sense of purpose and commitment as they used various platforms to raise awareness of the issue, amplifying the call for decisive action on the national challenge.

“Beyond our demand for the goverment to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves, farms, and water bodies, we also called for the speedy revocation of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regu­lation 2022 (L.I. 2462) and request­ed the goverment to expand the scope of its task force to include forest reserves in the fight against legal mining

Additionally, UTAG developed a Pact for Candidates of the 2024 Presidential Election, which aims to secure their commitment to fighting allegal mining activities,” the statement said.

It also revealed that discussions with various stakeholders regard­ing the signing of the pact have started.

It stated that their strike action has demonstrated significantly throughout the country their commitment to protecting and sustaining the environment for present and future generations.

“We have won the admiration and confidence of the Ghanaian people in us to always stand up for the welfare of our country,” it said.

UTAG commended its members and stakeholders for their unwav­ering support and commitment during the strike in the interest of the nation.

