Utilise tools, skills for national development –Gold Fields Ghana Foundation tells beneficiaries

The Executive Secretary of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), Abdel- Razak Yakubu, has implored graduates of the foundation’s Community Apprenticeship Training Programme (CATP) to fully utilise their tools and skills for the socio-economic development of their communities.

“Last year, we seized two sewing machines and knitting machines from beneficiaries who, after eight months, had not used them and could not provide any tangible reason. Our plan is to give such tools to others who are willing to use them,” he revealed.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 33 trainees at Bompieso in the Prestea -Huni Valley municipality of the Western Region, on Friday, Mr Yakubu encouraged students to approach their career paths with seriousness, change their attitude, and make the most of opportunities at their disposal.

He stressed the value of acquiring practical skills and what the training they have gained could play in fostering their long-term career development.

The GFGF Executive Secretary recounted instances where past beneficiaries failed to put their equipment to use, leading to the foundation reclaiming the tools for redistribution.

Mr Yakubu emphasised the importance of the programme, saying, “We have invested several hundreds of thousands of cedis in startup tools for these graduates to open their own small businesses.”

CATP, he explained, was a community-oriented initiative designed to provide skills training and employment opportunities to basic school leavers, who were unable to pursue secondary education in communities where Gold Fields operated.

CATP, a GFGF collaboration with the Garages Association, supported by the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), trained 48 participants, with 33 successfully completing the two-year programme.

“This initiative is designed to empower them and reduce unemployment in our communities,” he told the graduands.

So far, Mr Yakubu said, GFGF had spent approximately US$3.6 million on training programmes such as the Graduate Training Programme, Host Community Apprenticeship Training Programme, Mine Apprenticeship Training, Heavy-Duty Equipment Programme, and Precision Welding Training Programme.

The programme, he stated, was part of Gold Fields’ broader commitment to community development, corporate social responsibility, improve the livelihoods of host communities and foster a positive relationship between the company and the communities.

The foundation also partnered with the Business Advisory Unit of the

Municipal Assembly to provide entrepreneurship training, book-keeping, and guidance on accessing loans.

The Obaahema of Bompieso, Abena Kunantwiwa, commended GFGF for their efforts, but, however, appealed for an extension of the two -year duration of training to four years, to help the trainees to fully grasp the skills.

The Queenmother of Wassa Subri, Nana Ama Sarquah I,who chaired the ceremony, also harped on the critical importance of instilling a positive attitude in trainees, urging graduands to approach the job market with determination, confidence, and a commitment to excellence.

The Western and Western North Regional Coordinator of TVET, Madam Ivy Yeboah, underscored the significance of technical and vocational education in combating poverty and unemployment.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, BOMPIESO