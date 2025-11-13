Vice President commiserates with families of stampede victims

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of six young Ghanaians who were seeking to join the Ghana Armed Forces.

Several others sustained injuries in the incident.

The Vice President conveyed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

She urged the public to remain calm as investigations are carried out to uncover the cause of the tragedy and called on the relevant authorities to put measures in place to prevent a recurrence in future recruitment exercises.

By: Jacob Aggrey

