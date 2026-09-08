Victory over Berekum Chelsea reward for hard work -Hearts coach

The Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Nebojsa Kapor, has attributed the side’s 4-0 league victory on the opening-day of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) over Berekum Chelsea to the hard work of the playing body at training sessions and matches.

According to him, Sunday’s victory was a result of the effort the playing body put in, and not because they played a weak opposition, adding that, “they deserve full praise for it.”

Hearts opened their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign at the University of Ghana Stadium with a first-half brace from debutant, John Antwi, with Ivorian import, Mamadou Kader Kouroumaa, and Ali Mohammed adding one each in the second half to secure all three points.

The victory handed new Hearts coach Nebojsa Kapor his first competitive win since returning to the league

Sunday’s opening day victory over the ‘Bibires’ was Hearts of Oak’s first in the last decade since Japanese Head coach, Kenichi Yatsuhashi, guided the Phobians to a 1-0 victory over New Edubaise United through an 86th-minute strike from Samuel Yeboah during the 2016 football season.

Since then, the Phobians have struggled to pick up all three points in any league opener until Sunday’s victory.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Serbian tactician said the victory was one the team had been working towards since he joined the club.

He noted that he was not one of those who believed in past results and did not entertain any fears coming into Sunday’s game.

“Coming into this game, we did not discuss anything about the club’s opening-day games. This was deliberate to ease the pressure on the players. It was all about preparing well to face a good opposition and try to be better than them, which we did,” he stated.

He expressed joy over the delicate execution of what they prepared for on the training ground ahead of the game but was quick to add that they were still far from their best.

“Yes, we played well, we won. Congratulations to the playing body for perfecting what had been practiced on the training ground for few weeks now. However, we are not there yet. It is a work in progress, and I believe we will grow better and better in the subsequent games,” he noted.

Coach Kapor was also full of praise for the fans who turned out in their numbers to support them, tasking them to keep the support coming as they did on Sunday.

“I know there are better days ahead. I pray we continue on this path and make the fans happy.”

He cautioned the playing body to put the victory behind them as they begin training today ahead of their visit to the Duns Park in Bibiani on Sunday to face former league champions, Bibiani Gold Stars.

“This is another tough hurdle which needs focus and serious preparation right from now,” he added.

Two-goal hero and Man-of-the-Match, John Antwi, thanked his teammates for fighting for the victory.

He described his debut as a great one, which came about as a result of teamwork, and prayed that it would become even better as they seek to push the team towards the title.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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