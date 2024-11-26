VLTC committed to safety standards – MD

Volta Lake Transport Company Limited (VLTC), is committed to constantly reviewing emergency response plans towards meeting current and emerging challenges, the Managing Director (MD), Mrs Rose Appiah –Okyere, has stated.

According to her, the safety of the workforce has been the bedrock of its operations as such would continue to integrate more sustainable practices into their operations.

Mrs Appiah-Okyere made the remarks at the 2024, Health and safety Day celebrations of the VLTC on Thursday at the Dock of the Company at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The event which was on the theme: ‘The Impact of Climate change on occupational Health Safety at the workplace,’ sought to sensitise the staff on managements efforts in creating an enabling and safety working environment devoid of negative tendencies that affect staff, clients and other stakeholders.

The occasion was also used to boost the moral of staff by pre­senting citations and undisclosed amount of money to staff and departments that excelled during the period.

Safety, the MD indicated, was not the responsibility of one department or individual, but a collective effort, hence the need to support one another and report potential hazards observed, adding that it was through that they could form a network of vigilance and care to protect each other from harm.

She said the crew faced several challenges, including prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures, mental stress from such condi­tions and heavy storms that not only endangers their lives but also disrupted work.

“As we navigate through more and more weather pattern and rising water levels we cannot ignore the impact of climate change on the occupational health and safety of the crew, she added.

Mrs Appiah-Okyere charged the staff to perform their duties confi­dently, return home without harm as well as protect one another so that through collective commitment to safety and resilience they would be stronger together.

The Safety, Security Coordi­nator, Gideon Afeawobu, said the company lost one worker through drowning at the Dambai Ferry Sta­tion, and another accident, injuring three people as well as a truck with faulty brakes crushing onto the fence wall.

He said an effort to prevent such events from occurring, the department had conducted training for the staff on safety and protocol procedures, and vigilance of staff safety inspections and audits, conducted monthly safety aware­ness training for staff, developed an environmental policy and emergency preparedness plan, and improvement of lightening systems at the ports.

Moreover, Mr Afeawubo urged for quarterly management engage­ments, more participation in safety initiatives, policies and procedures, improvement in proper housekeep­ing, general improvement of ships husbandry in vessels, more refresh­er courses and customer education on safety and security protocols on board the vessels.

A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Reginald Arthur, speaking on the theme charged the staff to adopt measures that would mitigate the impact of climate change on their health and safety.

Safety, he explained, should not be compromised, it’s not only about maintenance but the creation of a dedication cooling areas, espe­cially the provision of sheets to protect them from excessive heats, allow sufficient rests and the strict adherence to the use of personal protective equipment.

FROM: LAWRENCE VOMA­FA- AKPALU – AKOSOMBO