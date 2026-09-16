Volta has enormous agricultural potential – Regional Minister

Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, says the Volta Region holds enormous agricultural potential and efforts must be geared towards connecting farmers to the needed resources to unlock that potential.

He said focus must be on linking farmers to resources, technology, financing and markets to increase production, create jobs and build sustainable livelihoods.

Hon. Gunu made the remarks at the national launch of the Ghana Tomato Self-Sufficiency Initiative (GHATSI) held at Anloga in the Volta Region on Tuesday, September 15.

The initiative, under the theme “Produce at Home. Feed the Nation. Export the Surplus,” seeks to boost local tomato production, processing and marketing while reducing Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported tomatoes.

The launch was attended by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, his Deputy, John Setor Dumelo, Feed Ghana Coordinator, Bright Demordzi, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, MMDCEs, farmers and other stakeholders.

Mr.Gunu expressed appreciation to the Minister for Food and Agriculture for the support announced for the region, including two excavators, 200 cartons of organic fertiliser, and GH¢200,000 for Ms. Kuatudzo Esther Dela, a tomato farmer and processor from Ziope.

He described the initiative as an important step towards making agriculture a stronger driver of food security, job creation and economic growth in the Volta Region.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme