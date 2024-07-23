Vote for me and parliamentary candidates -Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stat­ed that a vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Decem­ber 7 is a vote for the third term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He, has therefore, urged Ghana­ians to vote Mahama as President and the parliamentary candidates for National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former President was ad­dressing students of the University of Ghana during a tour of the Ayawaso West Wougon Constitu­ency last week.

Mr Mahama who was accom­panied by Mr John Setor Dumelo, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Profes­sor Joshua Alabi, his campaign coordinator, the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, and other executives of the party, told the students that Ghana was sitting on a time bomb and needed an experienced leader to set it on the path of prosperity.

He condemned the NPP for their recent comparison of the achievements of President Akufo-Addo to those of Gha­na’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, adding that the NPP was lost and oblivious of the hardships the party put Ghanaians in.

He asked the students to vote against the Vice President Dr Ma­hamadu Bawumia, asserting that the NPP wanted to use Bawumia as a pliant to cover their loot.

“The best signal we can send to the world that we are ready for a turnaround is to vote the NPP out,” President Mahama added.

The former President said the next NDC government would partner with private entities to build more hostels for students.

At the Bawaleshie Chief’s Pal­ace, the former President prom­ised to build a new Community Day Senior High School in the constituency and provide employ­able skills to junior high school graduates under the National Apprenticeship Programme.

Mr Mahama touted the achieve­ments of Mr Dumelo in the con­stituency, even though he is not the MP for the constituency.

The former President told the people that Mr Dumelo would make Ayawaso West Wougon a model constituency if they elected him as the MP on December 7.

The NDC flagbearer said his 24-hour economy policy was the solution for rising unemployment rate in Ghana.

He said that he proposed the policy to create well-paying and decent jobs to Ghanaians.

In addition to that, the for­mer President said that National Women’s Bank would be estab­lished to provide financial aid for women to stimulate economic growth and development.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA