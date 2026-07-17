We are begging you, Father, come back — Mahama tells Ken Ofori-Atta

President John Dramani Mahama has called on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and face the legal processes surrounding the investigations involving him.

Speaking on the process of extraditing fugitives during his Resetting Ghana Tour in the Volta Region today, Mr. Mahama explained that bringing a person back from another country is a legal matter that must follow international procedures and respect the rights of the individual.

He noted that extradition can only take place if Ghana has an extradition treaty with the country where the individual is staying.

According to him, the requesting country must file an application, after which the person has the right to challenge the request before a judge.

“The person has the right to take a lawyer, go before a judge, and if he doesn’t want to come, he can argue against coming,” the President stated.

Mr. Mahama disclosed that the Attorney General’s Department has already filed an extradition application and is submitting additional documents requested by the relevant authorities.

He added that the matter will eventually be determined by an American judge, who will decide whether Mr. Ofori-Atta should be returned to Ghana.

The President appealed directly to the former Finance Minister to return voluntarily.

Recalling events during Mr. Ofori-Atta’s tenure in office, Mr. Mahama referred to a period when more than 80 Members of Parliament from the then governing New Patriotic Party called for his removal.

He noted that the former minister had responded by saying he was like a father who could not abandon his children.

Drawing on that statement, the President urged him to come back to Ghana.

“We are begging you, Father, come back. Your children are calling you to come back,” Mr. Mahama remarked.

He questioned why someone who believes he has done nothing wrong would leave the country, adding that the legal process should be allowed to take its course.

Mr. Mahama, however, stressed that the matter remains before the courts and will proceed according to the law.

By: Jacob Aggrey