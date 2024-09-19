We’ll investigate govt sale of Ga Dangme lands – Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Dem­ocratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Maha­ma, has promised to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the issue of looted Ga Dangme lands.

He said the prime lands which have been reverted to the original land owners have been cheaply sold and bought and shared among government officials for as low as GH¢900,000 instead of between $2 million to $5million which should benefit the original land owners in addressing pressing and communal needs.

Mr Mahama made these promise when he addressed a mini durbar of the chiefs and party faithfuls at Oyarifa in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region as part of his constit­uency tour on Monday.

“It was for the reason that I am assuring the chiefs and people of the Ga Dangme origin to vote mas­sively for the NDC to revert these stolen lands back to the people to ensure that the people benefit from the sweat of their ancestors,” the former President stated.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was reaping and surcharging the people by collecting huge sums of money on their behalf only to share it among themselves under the pretext of using it to construct road, health and other developmental projects which was far from the truth.

The NDC, Mr Mahama stated, was the only alternative govern­ment that can develop the country, saying that the NPP has nothing to show in their much trumpeted year of roads and charged the people to vote for the truth and the only truth was the NDC.

The former President promised to restructure the Free Senior High School policy by providing more community day schools to end the double track system as well as give the feeding grants directly to the schools to purchase their own items to provide nutritious meals for the students.

He indicated that the 2024 elections was for the future of the country and charged the electorate to support the NDC salvage the country from total collapse.

The NDC Flagbearer stated that the election was about the future as the government has mortgaged 60 per cent of the Ghana Edu­cation Trust Fund (GETFund) and promised to reverse the debt order towards constructing new SHS including one for the Oyarifa community.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would establish a community pharmacy concept where residents who complain of minor illnesses would be tested for sugar, BP and malaria and issued with the prescribed drugs instead of them going to the health centres and other hospitals where they have to eventually buy the drugs despite register­ing under the National Health Insurance.

The flag bearer promised to reduce presidential spending by 60 per cent in order to use that resource to pay National Service Personnel whose allowances have been in arrears for months.

The Dzasetse of Oyarifa, Nii Sowah, appealed to Mr Mahama to help the area take full posses­sion of the Armrahia Dairy Farm as well as construct a senior high school for the area.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU