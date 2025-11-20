Wendy Shay reports creator of false viral video to police

Musician Wendy Shay has reported a man to the Ghana Police Service after a false video about her went viral online.

This comes after the man accused her of misconduct in a video that Wendy Shay describes as fabricated and created with malicious intent.

In a public statement, she described the video as “hurtful” and “malicious,” stressing that the allegations in it are completely untrue.

She assured her fans, family, and the public that the content was made only to damage her reputation.

According to her, police investigations have already begun.

She stated that the person behind the account responsible for the video has been traced to the United Arab Emirates, where he works with a construction company.

She added that the police are taking further steps through the appropriate channels to ensure the individual is held accountable.

Wendy Shay noted that she is cooperating fully with investigators and is confident that the matter will be resolved quickly and fairly.

She encouraged the public to continue standing against cyberbullying, online harassment, and malicious attacks targeted at innocent people.

By: Jacob Aggrey