We’re committed to improving major infrastructure projects in NR – Information Minister

The Minister of Informa­tion, Ms Fatimatu Abuba­kar, has reaffirmed the gov­ernment’s commitment to improve major infrastructure projects in the Northern Region.

At the Regional Town Hall Meeting in Tamale on Tuesday, she said, it was a deliberate effort by the government to facilitate the socio-economic development of the region.

The meeting was organised by the Information Ministry and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to give an opportu­nity to the citizens to receive first-hand information on the govern­ment achievement.

It was also to engage the citizens to obtain feedback for the purposes of accountability, transparency and democratic governance, and also for the development of the country.

Ms Abubakar stressed that the town hall meeting was crucial in governance as it would bring the governance closer to the people and let them be part of the develop­ment.

She said a number of develop­mental projects in the region had been completed and some were currently ongoing and would soon be completed before the end of the year.

Ms Fatimatu stated that since 2017 the government had con­structed numerous developmental projects in the region and nation­wide, including roads, schools, health facilities.

Additionally, she outlined thaat the government would continue to improve infrastructure devel­opment across the country to enhance the quality of life for the people.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu, on his part, said the Free Education policy had significantly increased access to education in the area, especially for students from low-in­come families who were previ­ously unable to afford the cost of education.

He announced that the region topped the transition statistics in the country with a 98 per cent rate under the Free Senior High School Policy for the 2023/2024 academic year.

He added that the commitment of the government to enhance the quality of education in the region and had educational infrastructure projects across all the 16 MMDAs.

Alhaji Sayibu further indicated that the Infrastructure develop­ment was essential for the smooth functioning of the government departments and agencies as it plays a crucial role in ensuring that they deliver services to citizens of these country effectively.

“In recent years, the government has made significant strides in im­proving its governance structures, particularly at the local level across the communities in the country”, he indicated.

The minister added that the government had undertaken several initiatives to empower local communities and promote partic­ipatory governance with efforts aimed at ensuring that the voices of ordinary Ghanaians were heard and their needs to be addressed in a timely and effective manner

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE