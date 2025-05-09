We‘ve delivered …Pres Mahama declares

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that his 120-day social contract with the Ghanaian people prior to the 2024 general election has been fulfilled.

Launching the National Demo­cratic Congress’ electioneering manifesto in Win­neba on August 24, 2024, then candidate Mahama itemised 26 things he intended to do within the first 120 days in office if he was to be elected.

They included scrapping a myriad of taxes, publishing a code of conduct for appointees, hood national dialogues on the economy and education, establish an accelerated export development coun­cil, absorb academic facility user fees for all first year students in the country’s tertiary institutions, begin with the distribution of free sanitary pads to gurus in primary and secondary schools amongst others

Giving an account of the delivery so far in a national address in Accra on Wednesday, President Mahama indicated that he has fulfilled his pledge to the people.

“My Fellow Ghanaians…we laid out a social contract with you, the people of Ghana, with specific promises for this critical initial period. I’m pleased to report that we have fulfilled these prom­ises,” the President stated.

He continued: “From forming a lean govern­ment and establishing a robust code of conduct to taking decisive steps to scrap burdensome taxes, initiating inquiries into past wrongdoings, launch­ing major job creation programmes, tackling illegal mining, reviving our environment, promoting our tourism and export sectors, streamlining schol­arships, supporting vulnerable populations, and holding our security agencies accountable – the foundation for resetting Ghana and building the Ghana we want together is being laid with speed and determination.”

According to President Mahama, these actions were not merely checkboxes on a list; but signify a fundamental shift in how government operates – with transparency, accountability, efficiency, and a profound sense of urgency for the wellbeing of every Ghanaian.

“Although we have established a solid foun­dation in these first 120 days, considerable work remains on the journey to realise the Ghana we desire. This journey requires the collective effort of all,” he rallied.

According to President Mahama, his first 120 days have been defined by decisive action, a com­mitment to transparency, and a relentless focus on laying the foundation for building the Ghana citizens wanted—a just, prosperous and united country.

Providing an update on the major plank of his 2024 campaign – the 24-hour economy policy – President Mahama said the programme roll-out had commenced in earnest with the establishment of a secretariat to collaborate with financial insti­tutions to operationalise financing pillars and cab­inet-level amendments to the Ghana Investment PromoDon Centre Act and the Labour Act.

In the area of education, President Mahama noted that the report of the national consultative conference on education would be ready by the end of this month, announcing that government had taken concrete steps to implement the ‘no fee stress’ with the allocation of GH¢453 million for 156,294 students in the 2025 budget.

On the fight against corruption, President Mahama stated that the Sputnik-V scandal at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, revocation of licenses on some local banks, the PDS debacle, the national cathedral expenses, the Accra Sky Train and the National Service ghost names scandals, amongst others were all other investigations and persons found culpable would be made to face justice.

“As promised, my commitment to fighting cor­ruption is not limited to recovering loot from past appointees; we will also ensure that our appointees serve Ghana responsibly and are held to the high­est accountability standards,” President Mahama vowed.

On the thorny issue of illegal mining, the President recommitted his government to the canker, stating that, “we have taken decisive action through a five-pronged strategy to overhaul and sanitise the mining sector.”

The steps, he mentioned, included regulatory re­forms to strengthen law enforcement, stakeholder collaborations, reclamation of degraded areas with seven out of nine forest reserves reclaimed, and the provision of alternative livelihoods.

Expressing his appreciation to the Ghana­ian people with a pledge to continue to work tirelessly, President Mahama called on Ghanaians to join hands to work together to overcome the challenges that confront the country and build a brighter, and more prosperous future for all.

“I take my promises seriously. My word is my bond!” he assured.

