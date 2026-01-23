When the playground turns deadly

The tragic death of 16-year-old Akua Kumah, a student of Nkwadum D/A Junior High School in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region, is a painful reminder that we are gradually allowing violence to seep into spaces that ordinarily should be safe, nurturing and protective of children.

A reported misunderstanding over an alleged boyfriend issues, ending in the stabbing and death of a young girl by her peer is not just a crime; it is a societal failure that demands urgent reflection and action.

Schools are meant to be centres of learning, character molding and emotional development. However, this incident exposes how easily youthful disagreements can escalate into fatal encounters when warning signs are ignored and support systems are weak.

Two minors, both still in their formative years, are now bound forever by a tragedy that could and should have been prevented. At the heart of this incident lies a complex mix of adolescent emotions, peer pressure, inadequate conflict-resolution skills and, possible exposure to violence as a means of settling disputes.

Teenagers experience intense emotions, often without the maturity or guidance needed to manage them constructively as a result when jealousy, rivalry and misunderstanding are left unchecked, the consequences can be devastating as seen in this heartbreaking incident.

For us at The Ghanaian Times, this tragedy also raises troubling questions about supervision and guidance, both at the school level and at home.

The questions we ask are: how did a 15-year-old gain access to a weapon capable of taking a life? Were there prior signs of conflict between the students that went unnoticed? Did the school have effective counselling structures to help students navigate emotional and social challenges?

These are questions that authorities, educators and parents must confront honestly.

While the police must be allowed to conduct thorough investigations to enable the law take its course, justice alone will not heal the deeper wound this incident has inflicted on the community.

Akua Kumah’s death calls for a broader national conversation about violence among school children and the declining capacity of society to guide young people through emotional conflict.

The Ghanaian Times therefore suggests that the Ghana Education Service, in collaboration with district assemblies, must strengthen guidance and counselling units in our basic schools, especially in rural and peri-urban areas where such support is often minimal or nonexistent.

Guidance and counsellors are not a luxury; they are a necessity. Regular sensitisation programmes on conflict resolution, emotional intelligence and peer relationships must become part of the school curriculum, not occasional add-ons.

In our view, parents and guardians also bear a critical responsibility. Monitoring children’s behaviour, peer relationships and emotional well-being are no longer optional.

In an age where children are exposed to adult themes, social media pressures and distorted notions of relationships, parental engagement must be intentional and sustained.

Community leaders, including assembly members, traditional authorities and religious institutions, must also play their part. Community-based mentorship and youth programmes can help instill values of dialogue, patience and respect in our youth, thereby countering the growing normalisation of violence in our schools.

Above all, this tragedy should awaken the nation to the urgent need to protect our children. When school children resort to lethal means of settling scores, it is a signal that something is deeply wrong with our society.

Akua Kumah’s life has been cut short far too soon while another young girl’s future now hangs in the balance. Ghana owes it to both of them and to all its children to ensure that schools remain places of safety and not scenes of sorrow.

Never again should a school uniform be stained with blood.

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q