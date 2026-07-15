Wisdom Ledi: Civil engineer and NDC Parliamentary Aspirant focuses on infrastructure and community development

Wisdom Ledi, a Ghanaian civil engineer, construction entrepreneur and member of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, is building a career around infrastructure development, community empowerment and public service.

A native of the Agotime-Ziope Constituency, Mr Ledi has combined his professional background in engineering with an interest in leadership and development issues affecting communities.

He had his early education at Achimota School before travelling to China to pursue studies in Civil Engineering. According to his profile, his training abroad exposed him to modern engineering practices, infrastructure development models and international business networks.

Mr Ledi, who is fluent in English, Chinese, Ewe and Twi, with working knowledge of Adangbe, has over the years developed experience in construction and project execution.

He believes infrastructure development plays an important role in economic growth, job creation and improving living conditions. His areas of interest include roads, water systems, sanitation facilities and other basic infrastructure needed for community development.

Beyond his professional work, Mr Ledi has engaged with traditional authorities, religious leaders, youth groups and other community stakeholders. He describes his leadership approach as one focused on listening, collaboration and finding practical solutions to challenges.

As a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Agotime-Ziope Constituency, Mr Ledi is seeking to represent a new generation of leaders focused on development-oriented politics.

His vision for the constituency includes promoting youth development, supporting local businesses, encouraging women’s entrepreneurship, improving access to healthcare and attracting investments to create economic opportunities.

Mr Ledi believes leadership should be measured by the impact it makes on people’s lives rather than promises made. He has emphasized the need for unity, competence and practical action in addressing community challenges.

He continues to advocate for stronger communities and sustainable development, drawing on his engineering background and international exposure to contribute to discussions on the future of Agotime-Ziope and Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey