Word Power Ministry brings medical relief to Botwe

The Word Power Prayer Minis­try, a religious group, on Sat­urday organised free medical screening for residents of Botwe in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Over 100 residents were screened for health conditions, including Malaria, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and eye conditions, while others were offered free detoxification therapy to flush out unwanted substances from the body.

Those with severe health conditions were referred to hos­pitals for effective treatment.

The medical services were provided by Quantum Medical Services and Eye Clinic from Dansoman.

The Head of the Church, Reverend Leonard Nii Yartey, in an interview, said the Church decided to offer the medical screening annually as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the Community.

The move, he explained, was also to provide relief to the vul­nerable towards complementing the government’s efforts at pro­viding health care for the people.

Rev Yartey said the idea to undertake the exercise was born after realising that a lot of people do not pay special attention to their health care needs due to financial constraints while others feel reluctant to visit hospitals for regular check-up, adding that it was the sacred duty of every individual to prioritise health care in order to avoid complications in future.

He explained that the Church as a society will play its spiritual role, but it behoves the individual to also complement that effort by seeking treatment for conditions outside the spiritual realm.

“Most people do not even know that a common headache could have other underlying con­ditions different from Malaria or Fever,” he added.

Rev Yartey said it is the vision of the Church to establish a Clinic in the area and urged spirited individuals and philanthropists to support the Church in achieving that dream.

He commended the man­agement of the Clinic and other individuals for the annual exercise for the people.

The Administrator and Ac­countant of Quantum Medical Centre and Eye Clinic, Emmanuel Odoom, commended the Church for the initiative, which he said would immensely benefit the peo­ple towards increasing productivi­ty to improve economic growth.

He urged the public to visit health facilities for frequent eye screening at least once a month or once every three months, and also ensure that they detoxify their body regularly to flush out impuri­ties from the body.

