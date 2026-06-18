World Bank approves $300m to end SHS double-track system

The World Bank has approved a $300 million financing package to support Ghana’s efforts to strengthen secondary education and phase out the double-track system in Senior High Schools (SHSs) by 2027.

The funding will support the implementation of the Transformative Secondary Education for Access, Results and Relevance for Jobs (STARR-J) Project.

The initiative is aimed at expanding access to secondary education, improving learning outcomes, enhancing the relevance of education to the labour market, and addressing infrastructure deficits in schools.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education and signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Hashmin Mohammed, described the project as a major intervention to strengthen the country’s secondary education system.

According to the statement, which was copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the project would help the government deliver on its commitment to end the double-track system through targeted investments in infrastructure, improved learning conditions and more efficient management of the sector.

The statement noted that the government expected that by 2027, no secondary school in Ghana would be operating under the double-track system.

The Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, described the approval as a significant investment in the country’s youth and a strategic boost to Ghana’s long-term human capital development agenda.

He explained that the project would expand learning opportunities, improve conditions in schools and better align secondary education with the skills required by the labour market.

Mr Iddrisu further indicated that the intervention would address infrastructure challenges arising from the expansion of the Free Senior High School programme.

He said the project represented a major investment in Ghana’s growing youthful population and would contribute to the country’s long-term human capital development and global competitiveness.

Furthermore, the Minister added that the initiative would equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy, while promoting equitable access to quality secondary education.

The Ministry expressed appreciation to the World Bank, particularly its Country Director, Mr Robert Taliercio O’Brien, the Bank’s education team, and the Ministry of Finance, led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, for their support towards transforming the education sector.

The STARR-J Project forms part of broader government efforts to improve educational outcomes and build a more resilient and responsive secondary education system capable of meeting national development needs.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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