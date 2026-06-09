World Cup team given no-go areas around training camp

Switzerland’s World Cup preparations in San Diego have taken an unexpected turn after players were warned about a snake habitat next to their training base.

The Swiss squad arrived in California before their June 13 opener against Qatar, with their camp based at San Diego Jewish Academy in Carmel Valley.

Most teams focus on heat, travel and form before a World Cup. Switzerland now also have a wildlife warning sitting close to their preparation work.

Polymarket Sport highlighted the unusual detail after Switzerland’s camp map showed a large marked snake area near the training pitch.

The map showed the main football zones, including a goalkeeping area, gym tent and dressing area. But the eye-catching section was a dark red striped area labelled as a place to watch out for snakes.

That is how the warning became public. There has been no verified report yet of a Switzerland player or staff member spotting a snake at the camp, so this appears to be a serious local precaution.

Still, it is not a random concern. San Diego County is rattlesnake territory, and the local natural history museum lists four venomous rattlesnake species in the region.

The relevant species include the Southern Pacific rattlesnake, red diamond rattlesnake, southwestern speckled rattlesnake and Colorado Desert sidewinder.

Switzerland’s staff will not want players wandering into marked areas for a loose ball or shortcut. World Cup camps are built around control, and snake warnings are the opposite of routine preparation.

The team chose San Diego for calmer surroundings before facing Qatar in Santa Clara. The base still makes sense, but this warning gives the camp a sharper edge.

The bigger target is still football. Switzerland open against Qatar on June 13, then start chasing a route through a tournament that ends on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

That makes this snake story strange on the surface, but meaningful in context. One careless step near a marked area would be the kind of avoidable problem every national team hates.-Yahoo Sports

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