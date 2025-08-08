World leaders mourn with Ghana

Global tributes have poured in in the last 24 hours from regional leaders, diplomatic missions, and international organisations, expressing sol­idarity with Ghana over the loss of eight persons in a plane crash on Wednesday, August 6 in the Ashanti Region.

The United States of America, the Em­bassy of Brazil in Ghana, Iran, Namibia, The Gambia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Nigeria and Liberia were the countries that commiserated with Ghana on the tragic passing of Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Minister of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator.

Tammy Bruce ,State Department spokesperson Nigerian President,Mr Bola Ahmed ASIWAJU Tinubu Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia

The other victims were Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Aboagye, former Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Alana, and Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo, Flight Engineer.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce conveyed sympathies to President John Mahama and the Ghanaian people, calling the deaths “tragic” and stating America stands “united in prayer” for victims’ families.

“The United States expresses its condolenc­es to President John Dramani Mahama and the people and government of Ghana on the eight tragic deaths cin today’s helicopter crash,” Bruce stated.

Her remarks came as Ghana began three days of national mourning ordered by President Mahama, who suspended public engagements and described the incident as a national calamity. Flags are flying at half-mast across the country indef­initely.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Brazilian Embassy in Ghana said: “In this moment of sorrow, Brazil stands in solidarity with Ghana, reaffirming the bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite our nations.”

The statement continued: “May the vic­tims rest in peace, and may their families and the Ghanaian people find comfort and strength.”

Nigerian President, Mr Bola Ahmed ASIWAJU Tinubu urged Ghanaians, the bereaved families and friends to find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones died in the line of patriotic service to the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Special Adviser to the Pres­ident on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and strength for those left behind.

The statement said; “President Tinubu assures President Mahama and all Ghana­ians that the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with them during this time of profound national loss.

Former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in a message of Sympathy said: we have learned of the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

On behalf of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) and the AWLN Ghana National Chapter, we extend our heartfelt condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, to the bereaved fami­lies, and to the people of Ghana.

We join you in prayer for the peaceful repose of their souls, and for strength and comfort to be granted to their families and the nation during this time of mourning.

May their souls rest in eternal peace said Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and AWLN patron.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA & EUGENE AMPIAW